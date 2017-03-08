Local yo-yo pioneer to perform at BPIEF

Han in action.

KUCHING: Ryan Han, 29, has been playing the yo-yo for more than a decade and is a respected name in the local yo-yo scene.

With one goal in mind—to prove to the general public statewide that mastering the yo-yo is anything but child’s play—this ambitious sportsman with a strong will and determination to succeed is also the leader of Team Yo-Blitz, a homegrown club for yo-yo enthusiasts.

Han will perform at the BPIEF Talent Show-Off segment of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 at Vivacity Megamall on March 12.

“I grew up watching the Super Yo-Yo television series. I admit that I did not like to play the yo-yo at first but slowly I got addicted to it until one day, when I saw a yo-yo master perform. That made me decide that I want to stick

with the yo-yo and I have been playing yo-yo since 2004 — it has been 13 years since then,” said Han, a Chinese from Kuching.

Han, who now specialises in 4A Division Yo-Yo plays, which is called the Off String division, and also the 1A Division or single string division, has earned top spots in various national and regional yo-yo contests.

He has performed at various local events, dinner functions and birthday parties such as Sarawak Hobby Fest 2015, Anime Dream High 2016, Mesra Belia, and during the Himpunan Sejuta Belia tour in Sarawak.

“I also teach the younger generation to play yo-yo during weekends,” said the passionate yo-yo man who conducts lessons at the top floor of Kuching Sentral every Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm.

While he has racked up a number of achievements in this field, his most memorable ones include becoming three-time Sarawak Region Yo-Yo Champion, and achieving Rank 2 in Malaysia in the 4A Off String Division.

Last year, he won the Sarawak Youth Got Talent Best Performance Award.

Apart from being a yo-yo player and coach, Han is also a freelancer who is actively involved in emceeing for a number of local events.

Han expressed his excitement at performing during BPIEF.

“I am very excited to perform during BPIEF this year.

“I would like to expose myself to a bigger crowd and connection, polish my emceeing and performing skills and make myself known to the public,” Han added.

For those who wish to find out more about Han and his experience of more than a decade in the sports and entertainment industry, contact him at 010-8901654 or visit www.facebook.com/ryanhanyoyo/.

To know more about BPIEF, visit www.bpief.com.

Visitors who register at the fair will also receive one-year’s free e-paper subscription of The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and/or See Hua Daily News.