MACC sets three years to clean civil service of corruption

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has set three years from now to eliminate corruption in the civil service, especially among enforcement agencies.

Its Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the three-year target was set in tandem with Malaysia becoming a developed country by 2020.

He said a total of 665 investigation papers had been opened since 2016 until February this year involving civil servants, where 548 of them were detained for investigations and 63 cases charged in the court.

“This shows how serious the (corruption) problem is among civil servants, and our worry is that the number will increase if it is not addressed from now,” he said at a event between the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and MACC at the ministry here today.

Also present was Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Azam said it was in meeting the three-year target that the commission was more aggressive in conducting its operations.- Bernama