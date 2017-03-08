Sabah 

Man dies, wife injured in collision with drunk motorcyclist

BELURAN: A man died while his wife was hurt when their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle ridden by a man suspected to be drunk at Jalan Kampung Melapi here on Wednesday.

District police chief Superintendent Sivanathan Velautham said the incident happened around 5pm when the Jemis Majaling, 47, and his wife, Rinah Uksing, 43, were heading to the main road from Kampung Melapi.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist riding from the opposite direction hit them before they reached the main road.

The victims were sent to Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan but the husband died.

The other motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was brought to the police station to assist in investigation under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Sivanathan said.

Initial investigation showed the suspect was riding under the influence of alcohol and had entered the opposite lane before colliding with the couple.

