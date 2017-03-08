Mandy Goh Li blazes to new 100m record

Under-18 boys in the 100 m during the 53rd Kuching Division Secondary Schools Sports Council track and field meet at Stadium Sarawak yesterday. — Photo by Wilfred Pilo Mandy Goh

KUCHING: Mandy Goh Li of SMK Sg Maong shattered the Under-18 Girls 100m record twice on the second day of the 53rd Kuching Division Secondary Schools Sports Council Track & Field Championships at Stadium Sarawak yesterday.

She clocked 12.69 and 12.58sec respectively in the semi-final and then the final to erase SMK Lundu’s Asfarina Ak Jitwil’s 2012 mark of 12.7sec.

Two other records were also broken.

Omega Nexsen of SMK Tabuan Jaya cleared 6.19m in the long jump for U-15 Boys to break the 19-year old record of 6.13 meters held by Lawrence Baka of SMK Tebakang.

In the Girls Open 3000 m, SMK Lundu’s Maizura Alieynna Mulyadi finished in 12min 09.56 secs to better the old standard of 12:10.67 set by Lai Eng Pei of SMK Tabuan Jaya in 2003.

SMK Tabuan Jaya is leading the team standings with 14 gold, five silver and nine bronze medals to amass 230 points.

SMK Lundu (9-2-1) and 146 points follow right behind with SMK Sematan lying third, SMS St Joseph fourth and SMK Bau fifth.

52 secondary schools are competing in the four-day meet jointly organised by Kuching, Padawan, Bau and Lundu District Education Departments.

46 events will be completed today (March 8 ).

Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony on Thursday (March 9).