Matang murder hearing adjourned to March 30

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here yesterday adjourned to March 30 the hearing on a Matang murder attempt pending the accused’s medical report.

Judge Timothy Finlayson Joel set the date for Ulin Blukok, 42, to appear again before him and also ordered the accused to be further remanded in jail pending disposal of the case.

Ulin, from Simunjan, is charged with attempted murder, by slashing a 36-year-old man with a machete at a house in Kampung Tumu, Mile 10, Jalan Matang here at about 3.30pm on Jan 22.

The attempt leaves the man with severely injured arms and body.

He is facing a charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to 20 years and a fine on conviction.

The accused is said to have set fire to the house which also caused the death of three other persons after he committed the alleged offence.

He is facing a charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The murder case is pending and the accused is undergoing psychiatrist observation.

The case will be heard in the High Court.

It was reported that the accused had run amok before he set the house on fire.

He allegedly hacked one of the victims, Mohd Joe Abdullah, 25, to death while Daud, 64, and Noraini, 62, were killed in the fire that completely destroyed the house.

Ulin was arrested shortly in a forest not far from the scene around 7pm of the same day.

DPP Yong Ann Nee prosecuted.