Miri to host national women’s football tourney

MIRI: Top women footballers in the country will converge in Miri for the 30th Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup from April 6-18.

The tournament managed by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will be held for the first time outside Peninsula Malaysia.

FAM executive committee member Brig Jen Dato’ Norhuda Ahmad is looking forward to “a great tournament” which can promote Miri and women’s football.

She was speaking to reporters after chairing the tournament’s steering committee meeting here yesterday.

Organisers are hoping for more teams to compete this year compared to previous editions.

“Currently we are not able to confirm the number of entries as the deadline for entries is March 15, however, we expect this year’s edition to feature more than 12 teams,” Norhuda said.

Each team can register no more than three players who have been in the national team in the past two years in a move to unearth more young talents.

Cash prizes of RM20,000, RM10,000 and RM5,000 await the top three teams.

The tournament will played in three locations in Miri namely Miri Stadium, Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) Miri field and Lutong Recreation and Petroleum Club field.

Also present during the press conference were Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) deputy chairperson Colonel Abdul Wahab Rahim and head of women development of FAM head of women development Normala Abdul Rashid.