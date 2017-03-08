No longer afraid to perform in public

Emma Nur’Aini Eddy Yusuf

KUCHING: Emma Nur’Aini Eddy Yusuf, 20, has been singing and participating in talent competitions since she was 16, with the aim of showcasing her talent to the world.

The talented Malay from Kuching who regards herself as an outgoing person will perform during the BPIEF Talent Show-Off segment of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 at Vivacity Megamall on March 12.

Emma listens to various music genres but loves pop, indie, jazz, and R&B the most.

“I usually go to karaoke with my friends and I realise that I love to sing any song with a high note. I love to sing songs that can make me get out from my comfort zone and sing my heart out,” said Emma, whose musical career is now based in Kuching.

The first time she performed in public was back in high school.

“I come from an all girls’ school, SMK St Mary, and that was the place where I started to reveal my hidden talent. I was a member of The Extra Ordinary at school. We joined the ‘Marian Got Talent’ competition back then and were very happy to be named the champion of the talent competition by just singing a mash-up of songs.

“Last year, I performed during the SEGi Carnival. It was fun although I was a bit nervous at first. But I learned to overcome my fear to face the crowd. It was really awesome and indeed a memorable moment of my life,” said Emma, adding that she seldom participates in singing events but mostly does cover songs which she usually uploads on Instagram and Facebook.

Emma regards overcoming her fear of performing in public as her greatest accomplishment as she was a very shy person back then.

“I took up the challenge and made a change for myself by participating in a talent competition and that was my greatest accomplishment,” she explained.

Apart from singing, Emma also dances and spends time dancing with a group of friends.

“Dancing can also help me to lose weight in a short period of time.”

She also works as a part-time housekeeping attendant at a local hotel where she usually works during her semester break to gain work experience and earn extra money.

She expressed her excitement for her upcoming performance at BPIEF because her family members and friends would be there to show support.

“What made me interested to perform at BPIEF is because of my passion in singing. I want to showcase my talent to the audience, and just enjoy doing what I am good at,” she added.

To find out more about Emma, visit www.facebook.com/emmagleek and www.instagram.com/emaeds. For more information about BPIEF, visit www.bpief.com.

