Latest News Sarawak 

No more North Korean workers in coal mine

Quarters of the North Korean workers at Selantik coal mine. – File photo

KUCHING: There are no more North Korean workers in Selantik Coal Mine.

A reliable source told the Borneo Post that the last batch of North Korean workers left last October.

The company is now engaging workers from China and Indonesia to work at the coal mine.

What do you think of this story?
  • Interesting (50%)
  • Nothing (25%)
  • Angry (17%)
  • Sad (8%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of