North Korean workers engaged under Sarawak Labour Ordinance – Riot

Riot at an impromptu press conference after paying courtesy call to Abang Johari this morning.

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot said Sarawak is the only Malaysian state which engages North Korean workers.

He said these North Korean workers have been engaged under Sarawak Labour Ordinance.

“As far as we know, Sarawak is the only state which employs North Korean workers,” said Riot to the media after paying courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg here this morning.

On the 37 North Korean workers who have been rounded up by the law enforcers due to over stay, Riot said he preferred not to comment as that was under the jurisdiction of the Immigration Department and the Home Affairs Ministry.

