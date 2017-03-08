Nation 

North Korea’s decision only worsens situation — PM

JAKARTA: North Korea’s decision to hold Malaysians hostage has only worsened the situation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said.

He said such action to prevent Malaysian citizens from leaving the country, was indeed unacceptable.

While describing the current relationship between the two countries as tense, the prime minister said the North Korea’s provocation had also violated the international law.

As such, Najib said Malaysia would do anything to save the lives of its citizens in North Korea and that the National Security Council would convene an emergency meeting this evening to discuss further action.

Speaking to reporters here, Najib said the Inspector-General of Police had also been instructed to prevent all North Korean nationals in Malaysia from leaving the country until all Malaysians in North Korea were freed.

North Korea on Tuesday announced that Malaysian citizens in North Korea were temporarily banned from leaving the country until the safety of its diplomats and citizens in Malaysia was fully guaranteed.

This followed the Malaysian police investigations into the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) recently.

Najib said although Malaysia had no interest in North Korea, it is Malaysia’s practice to maintain good relationship with other countries.

“Hence, I call on North Korean leadership to immediately allow Malaysian citizens to leave North Korea to avoid making things worse,” he said. — Bernama

