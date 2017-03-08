Police believe suspects in Jong-nam murder still at North Korean embassy

GEORGE TOWN: Police do not dismiss the possibility of the suspects in the murder of North Korean exile Kim Jong-nam to be still at the country’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said they were waiting for these suspects to surrender and warrants of arrest would be issued against them if they failed to do so.

“We believe they are at the embassy compound. We will compel them to come out through Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code, failing which we will issue arrest warrants to the embassy and we will wait even if it takes five years,” he told reporters after opening the International Drug Enforcement Conference (IDEC) – Far East Regional Working Group, here, yesterday.

He said the suspects were all wanted to assist in the investigation into the murder case.

Khalid said Malaysian police had asked the North Korean authority to surrender all the suspects to facilitate the investigation.

On the DNA test to confirm Jong-nam’s identity, Khalid said police believed they would be able to obtain the DNA samples from Jong-nam’s family members soon.

He said Jong-nam’s health or dental record for matching was unsuitable in this case as such a record was only for the victim of a disaster.

“We will give reasonable time (to Jong-nam’s family). We have ample time for the case investigation. There’s no hurry in our investigation,” he added.

On the request by Doan’s lawyer, S Selvam, for a second post-mortem be conducted on Jong-nam’s remains, Khalid said the lawyer should apply for this to Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

Meanwhile, Khalid said police were waiting for further instruction from the Home Ministry following North Korea’s action of preventing Malaysians from leaving that country.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had issued a statement on this matter and further action would depend on the Home Ministry and Foreign Ministry. — Bernama