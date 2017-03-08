Policemen charged with bribery

SHAH ALAM: Three policemen were charged in the Sessions Court here today with accepting bribe of RM5,000 two years ago.

Sergeant Azahar Adon, 56; Corporal Rosli Bali, 55; and retired Corporal Yusof Ali, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Asmadi Hussin.

The three policemen, who were with the Subang Jaya narcotic Criminal Investigation Division, were jointly charged with accepting the bribe from Mohd Rizal Jantan, who was held for a drug-related offence, so that action would not be taken against him.

Yusof, who retired from the police force last year, Azhar and Rosli were alleged to have received the money from one Mariani Ismon at a Petronas fuel station at Kilometre 2 of the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) at about 6 pm on April 22, 2015.

They were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohammed Heikal Ismail requested bail of RM15,000 on each of the accused.

However, lawyer Nik Muammer Hurrie Mohamad Sukri, who represented the three accused said his clients had families to support.

Following which, Asmadi set bail at RM8,000 in one surety each and ordered them to report themselves at the MACC office in Shah Alam on the first Monday of every month.

The court set May 10 for mention. – Bernama