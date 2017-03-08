State government to acquire Sarawak Hidro – CM

KUCHING: The state government has reached an agreement to acquire the entire equity interest of Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd (SHSB), the owner and operator of the Bakun Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) from the federal government.

Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg announced this at a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

The state government’s wholly owned company Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) will make the acquisition which is priced at RM2.5 billion.

“The acquisition of SHSB will enable the state government and SEB to have full ownership of all electricity generation facilities in Sarawak, providing SEB with greater flexibility in optimising the management and operation of electricity supply in the state.

SHSB is owned by the federal government through the Finance Ministry and Federal Lands Commissioner, and was established to develop and manage the Bakun HEP.

The plant was fully commissioned in July 2014 with an installed capacity of 2,400MW.

“This is a major concession by Putrajaya and I would like to thank the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) for this.

“The acquisition of Bakun HEP represents part of our overall strategic plan to develop and consolidate state abundant energy rescuers which places the state in full control of the energy for the benefit of our people and our economy in the long run,” said Abang Johari.