Swans subdue Panthers for Sibu title

SIBU: Favourites Sibu Swan beat Panther Old Boys 19-7 to lift the Sibu Closed Rugby 7-a-side Championship which ended at SMK Sacred Heart last weekend.

The Panthers upset the form books to lead in the 7th minute before the Swans recouped in the second half with two tries to emerge champions.

Third placing went to Goldies Rugby which defeated Sibu Rugby Excellent Centre 26-19.

Kolej Vokasional A bulldozed Borneo Wanderers 35-9 to win the Trophy Final.

A total of 9 teams took part in the tournament organised by Sibu Division Rugby Union (SDRU).

The other teams were Sacred Heart A & B and Kolej Vokasional A & B.

SDRU chief coach Michael Ting said the championship was a platform to pick players for the 2018 Sukma when 7-a-side rugby will be included for the first time.

He singled out a few potential players for the upcoming Sukma but said the final decision lies with the Sukma rugby coach.