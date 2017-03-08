Those with household income of less than RM4,000 eligible for BR1M — Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: Single individuals earning below RM2,000 monthly and those with household income of less that RM4,000 are guaranteed of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) this year.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani in giving the assurance also denied reports on social media that those registered with the Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM) are not eligible for BR1M.

“Anyone registered for BR1M with a household income of less than RM4,000 will get assistance, it does not matter whether they are registered with SSM or not.

“I give my assurance that household income with less than RM4,000 and singles with an income of less than RM2,000 will get BR1M … if anyone does not get, I want to know,” he said.

Johari said most of the applications that were rejected was due to failure to submit pay slips or bank statements to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB). Johari said he had informed IRB to ease the process of application for BR1M.

“Households earning less than RM4,000 need to be assisted. SSM is to encourage more people to venture into business, just that when applying for BR1M, the application must be accompanied with their pay slip or bank statement. — Bernama