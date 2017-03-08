Waiting for Putrajaya’s decision

North Korean workers caught in diplomatic row, state consults Foreign, Home ministries on their fate

KUCHING: The state government is consulting the Home Ministry and the Foreign Ministry on the fate of more than 170 North Korean workers in the state in the face of plummeting diplomatic relations between Malaysia and North Korea over the investigation of Kim Jong Nam’s murder at klia2.

The North Koreans are working in coal mines and in special projects such as the construction of bridges and hydroelectric dams.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government is in touch with the Foreign Ministry and the Home Ministry on the fate of the North Korean workers as the situation is still unfolding.

“We have to wait for the results from these discussions. The results cannot be immediate as this is a delicate issue,” Abang Johari told reporters after officiating at the Forest Landscape Forum at a leading hotel here yesterday.

He added that the state government is keeping close contact with both the federal ministries over the North Koreans in the state as the matter involves international relations and foreign immigration policies.

When asked if there is a possibility that some of the North Korean workers in the state could be spies, Abang Johari refused to speculate on the matter.

“We cannot say if they are spies or not because we cannot determine who is a spy or who is not a spy,” said Abang Johari, adding that he will leave it to security forces.

Yesterday, Malaysia’s diplomatic ties with North Korea hit a new low after the communist nation issued a temporary ban on Malaysian citizens leaving the country until the investigations into the murder of Kim are resolved.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in response strongly condemned the act by saying; “This abhorrent act, effectively holding our citizens hostage, is in total disregard of all international law and diplomatic norms.”

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he will not intervene in the investigations carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against seven Sarawakians who were alleged to be harbouring illegal immigrants in the state.

“We leave it to MACC to investigate,” he said curtly.