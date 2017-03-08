Sabah 

Worker killed, another injured in landslide

SANDAKAN: A contract worker of Sabah Electricity Sendirian Berhad (SESB) from India died while his fellow countryman was injured in a landslide at Mile 25 off Jalan Labuk here yesterday afternoon.

It was believed that both victims were trapped under the soil while carrying out hydro power construction work.

Sona Mahto, 32, died at the scene while Tipnarayan Mahto, 31, sustained minor injuries.

Both victims were extracted and saved by other contract workers using a backhoe and hoes.

The Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department had received the distress call at 4.39pm and reached the scene at 5.06pm with 10 personnel.

The injured victim was later brought to Duchess of Kent Hospital for treatment.

