X-FAB plans to raise 250 million euros in IPO on Paris Euronext

Semiconductor firm X-FAB Silicon Foundries plans to raise 250 million euros or US$265 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Paris Euronext to fund acquisitions and strengthen its capital structure.

The listing looks set to be the biggest in Paris so far this year and one of the largest in Europe by proceeds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The intended IPO will consist of the issuance of primary shares totaling approximately 250 million euros and a secondary offer consisting of shares currently held by minority shareholders, a statement from the company said.

According to Bloomberg quoting chief executive officer Rudi De Winter, X-Fab owns six plants in Europe, Malaysia and the US and plans to use the IPO proceeds to hunt for more production capacity.

De Winter also said Sarawak, whose Sarawak Technology Holdings owns 35 per cent of X-Fab, plans to sell some of its shares in the IPO, and Japanese electronics company TDK Corp subsidiary TDK-Micronas with two per cent, will also sell all of its shares. — Reuters