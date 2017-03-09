111 students attend hockey clinic in Serian

KUCHING: One hundred and eleven students from 14 schools aged 12 and below turned up for the Hockey Association of Sarawak (HAS) coaching clinic at the Serian District Council Indoor Stadium on March 4.

This has far exceeded HAS’ expectation of 70 participants.

The coaches had their hands full attending to the participants but were more than happy with the overwhelming response.

The clinic went on smoothly as the participants were divided into six groups under coaches C Sivasubramaniam, Sri Sakrunathan @ Murti, Sunil Roy Chakraverty, Catherine Lambor and Netty Elvis while Pamela Tia was assigned to handle the goalkeepers.

The coaches were also assisted by teacher coaches from Serian.

As incentive for the participants who performed the various basic skills and techniques correctly, Sivasubramaniam and Murti sponsored souvenirs in the form of four miniature hockey sticks for the most promising players.

HAS was grateful to Kedup state assemblyman Martin Ben, Serian District Education Officer Yunus Apuk, sports unit officer James Anding, teacher coaches, headmasters and senior assistants (co-curriculum) of the participating schools.

HAS also expressed its appreciation to R Kanagarajah for his tireless efforts as the coordinator. HAS’ next coaching clinic will be held in Betong from March 11-12 and those interested can contact the coordinator Axmi at 019-8872676.