AlloyMtd eyes us$5.65 billion ‘real Putrajaya’ in the Philippines

MANILA: AlloyMtd Group, a leading Asian infrastructure conglomerate, is eyeing to develop a ‘real Putrajaya’ in the Philippines’ Clark Administrative City with an estimated cost of US$5.65 billion.

President/chief executive officer, Tan Sri Dr Azmil Khalid, said the group, which already had RM1.5 billion worth of ‘mini Putrajaya’ projects in the pipeline, was ready for this big project which has been proposed to the Philippines government.

“They are also excited about the possibility. So with the aspiration of the government and our experience, hopefully we can achieve similar successful story in Clark.

“We hope it will be tabled to their Cabinet soon for approval,” he told reporters last night after a pre-council meeting here held in conjunction with the 23rd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ retreat.

Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who is also on a working visit here from March 8 to 10, chaired the meeting.

Since 2006 until now, the group, via its local unit, MTD Philippines Inc, had invested about RM400 million in two ‘mini Putrajaya’ projects and RM700 million in the South Luzon Expressway.

The first RM221 million ‘mini Putrajaya’ of Calabarzon Regional Government Center Phase 1 in Calamba City, was completed in 2015.

The second, comprising a business processing outsourcing building and a central business hub in Palayan, was inaugurated by Mustapa yesterday.

Of the mini projects in the pipeline, two are at the design stage and another one under construction.

“We hope with the presence of minister Mustapa and government-to-government link, we can cut short the approval for this real Putrajaya project.

“With the economy growing at 6.4 per cent last year, the Philippines is among the fastest growing economy in the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) and we hope to fully capitalise on this almost 100 million population market,” Azmil said.

Azmil said AlloyMtd has also submitted the bid for the Philippines’ Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 9 worth US$1 billion.

“AlloyMtd was invited by a railway project developer to join as lead firm of the consortium to submit an unsolicited proposal for the MRT9,” he said.

The unsolicated proposal is currently under review.

Overall, the Philippines contributed 10-12 per cent to the group’s revenue.

Beside the country, AlloyMtd also has a strong presence in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, US, UK, Australia, Chile, China and a few Asean countries.

Meanwhile, in his speech after the inauguration, Mustapa said, the Putrajaya concept would be a game changer to the Philippines in developing its own administrative city.

“This is going to change the face of Palayan City.

It’s going to be the most modern development in this area, hence creating more jobs and enhance the services of deliveries of the Philippine government.

Mustapa said AlloyMtd, a reputable company, has strong presence in major infrastructure projects.

“AlloyMtd is one of Malaysian reputable companies and well-known in key global markets, mainly Asean.

“Hence, the integration of Asean is crucial to ensure this region can lead in social progress and my job here is to enhance and bring us closer together in terms of trade and investment,” he said. — Bernama