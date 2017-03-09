Cyclists moving in convoys on highways required to seek permission from authorities

KUALA LUMPUR: Group cycling activities are not allowed on the highways, especially the three-lane dual carriageways.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the ban was imposed to avoid any road accident involving groups of cyclists due to the marked difference in speed between the bicycle and other vehicles.

“The ministry has always been intensifying the road safety campaign together with other agencies including the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), police and the local authorities.

“We will also ensure that roads which are meant for motorised vehicles are safer by not allowing bicycles, including the modified ones, on highways as they are three-lane dual carriageways with vehicles travelling at high speed, thus increasing the risk of accidents,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Liow was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Normala Abdul Samad (BN-Pasir Gudang) on measures taken by the ministry to reduce the risk of accidents involving cyclists following the tragic incident in Johor Bahru last month in which eight teenage cyclists were killed when hit by a car.

Liow said if groups of cyclists wished to use the highways, they would need to first seek permission from the local authorities and police for monitoring of the convoys to ensure their safety.

He said the cyclists should also wear safety attire during their cycling activity while their parents also had a role to play in ensuring their safety.

To the original question from Normala on action against the driver involved in the recent accident where the eight teenagers were killed, Liow said police were still investigating the case.

“Any legal action taken in this case by the police and Attorney-General’s Chambers will be based on the investigation carried out,” he said. – Bernama