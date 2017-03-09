Johnny, McClair lead record breakers in Sibu

File photo of Mcclair Jenggut. Johnny Ling competes in the Boys Under-18 discus.

SIBU: Seven records were rewritten on the first day of the 51st Sibu Division Schools Track & Field Championship at Tun Zaidi Stadium on Tuesday.

SMK Sacred Heart’s Johnny Ling Siew Hong smashed the Boys Under-18 discus record with a distance of 46.83m to break the seven-year-old record of 43.39m.

Johnny’s pet event is the hammer throw which will be held today.

The Form Five student is the reigning national schools champion in the event.

He has a personal best of 60.81m achieved at last year’s Sarawak Schools Championship held in Kuching.

Coach Ting Kung Jin said Johnny had been hitting 60m regularly during training and he could achieve his target of 63m today.

SMK Kanowit’s Mcclair Jenggut, who was national schools U-15 champion in the triple jump two years ago, leapt 13.85m to eclipse the old U-18 distance of 13.58m.

SMK Sacred Heart’s Azarias Badin broke the Boys U-15 200m hurdles with a time of 26.78sec while Melissa Lau Sze Ling of SMK St Elizabeth rewrote the Girls U-15 shot put record with her 9.28m.

Another two new records were created in the 200m hurdles for U-14.

Gabriel Ting Fook Wu from SMK Sacred Heart clocked a new time of 27.69sec for Boys while Angela Tiong Chai Ling of SMK Kanowit turned in a new time of 31.67sec for the Girls.