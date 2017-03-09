Local designers to showcase creations

KOTA KINABALU: The Borneo Indigenous Fashion (BIF) Week 2017 will be held on May 13-14, at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa to enable local designers to showcase their creativity – the combination of contemporary and ethnic in cultural art knowledge.

BIF Week also aims to create wearable fashion infused with ethnic motifs and elements aimed at promoting Sabah’s indigenous culture to the world.

“It is truly an honour to have all our major sponsor and supporters on board in this concerted effort to promote Sabah’s indigenous culture to the world through BIF Week 2017. The event is set to celebrate the individuality of each indigenous group during the two-day fashion showcase,” said BIF Week executive committee chairperson Elaina Sukaimi.

Through the event, the committee hopes to inspire not only local fashion designers to have a better appreciation of their cultural heritage, but also to have fashion-goers to learn about the kaleidoscope of ethnic and indigenous groups in Sabah.

According to Elaina, fashion buyers including five from MJ Department Stores Sdn Bhd (Metrojaya), namely East India Company, Somerset Bay, Passages, Emanuelle and Cape Cod as well as from small boutiques, will be attending the event, eyeing potential local designers whose designs can be incorporated into wearable fashion and featured in its outlets.

A model casting call for the event will be held on March 11 and 12 at the Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa Kota Kinabalu’s The Pavilion, expecting over 100 male and female models vying for placement in the BIF Week.

Only 40 best models will be selected to display the creations of participating designers.

To date, 15 fashion designers have confirmed their participation, which is still open until March 15.

The committee also disclosed that president of the World Indigenous Fashion Council, Arwin Sharma, who first appointed Elaina as a member of the council which consists of 14 members from seven continents – has extended an invitation to BIF Week to attend the World Indigenous Fashion Week in Seychelles Island in October, and display Sabah’s own fashion designers and handicraft makers in a special Borneo showcase.

The BIF Week will segment its fashion showcase in three themes, namely Traditional Ethnic; Casual Modern and Contemporary; and Modest Wear and Evening Wear.

Sponsors for the event include Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort as the official venue partner, Imago as the official shopping mall, Sounds Tech Engineering as the official event contractor, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sabah, MARA, DDEC and Giat MARA, and the French Honorary Consulate in Kota Kinabalu.