Man arrested in connection with abduction of pastor

KUCHING: Police have arrested a man believed to be connected to the disappearance and apparent abduction of pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo.

In a press statement, Selangor police chief Datuk Abdul Samah Mat revealed that at 3.30am today, police arrested a 32-year-old Chinese suspect in Ampang, Selangor using information provided by Koh’s family.

“A police report was received on Feb 13 regarding the disappearance of a 62-year-old pastor in Petaling Jaya, believed to be a kidnapping.

“An arrest was made earlier today after the suspect had contacted the victim’s family a day before and demanded a sum of money for the release of the victim,” Abdul Samah said in the statement.

The Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court has remanded the suspect for four days to assist in police investigations into the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person as well as Section 385 of the Malaysian Penal Code for putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion.

On Feb 13, Koh was abducted in Jalan SS4b/10, Petaling Jaya less than 100 metres from the Kompleks Perumahan Polis while on his way to a mutual friend’s house in Kelana Jaya.

Koh’s abduction by masked men was professionally and deftly executed, taking less than 60 seconds and was caught on CCTV.

His family has since offered a RM100,000 reward in an effort to recover Koh, whose wellbeing and whereabouts are still unknown.