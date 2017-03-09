Morshidi re-appointed as SRU patron

KUCHING: State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani has been re-appointed as patron of the Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU).

Its president Richard Song Swee Jin extended his and the union’s appreciation to Morshidi for being SRU patron and sharing his passion on rugby as well as his support for better facilities on the promotion and development of state rugby.

Song led a SRU delegation comprising SRU deputy president Louis Jarau, secretary Abdul Ghafar Arshad, treasurer Lawrence Tan, and representatives from affiliates Ahmad Yusop

Shah Moksen (Kuching), Michael Ting (Sibu), Landale Cranfield (Miri) and Hafizuddin Mohd Radzuan (Bintulu) to pay a courtesy call on the state secretary at his Wisma Bapa Malaysia office yesterday.

Morshidi, a rugby player during his schooldays at SMK St Joseph and then at university, also played for Kuching Rugby Football Club in the 80s.

He was briefed by Song on the latest developments in rugby in the state and SRU’s plans to further promote and develop the sport.

Among the matters discussed were to set up pro-tem committees for affiliates in Kapit and Samarahan, refurbishment works for the Song Kheng Hai Rugby Ground and the Clubhouse, a new home for Kuching rugby and getting the assistance and support from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity.