Opposition wants special briefing for MPs on North Korea situation

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail yesterday called for a special briefing for all members of Parliament on the Malaysia-North Korea issue which had resulted in Malaysian citizens being prevented from leaving that country from Tuesday.

Wan Azizah who is also Permatang Pauh member of Parliament said the briefing was important so that no member of Parliament (MP) made a statement which could affect the investigations and worsen the situation.

When debating the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his opening speech at the Dewan Rakyat, Wan Azizah said the briefing must be held by the relevant parties such as the Foreign Ministry and the Home Ministry.

Wan Azizah also expressed her worry about the country’s defence abilities, assets and expertise in tackling the situation.

“Is our defence adequate? What is going to happen now? All these need explanation. We cannot talk what is outside our knowledge,” she said.

North Korea’s official media, KCNA Tuesday reported that Pyongyang’s decision to prevent Malaysian citizens from leaving the country would be effective for as long as Kim Jong-nam’s murder case in Kuala Lumpur is not properly solved.

Malaysia has taken similar action by barring North Korean nationals from leaving the country, from Tuesday night, with immediate effect. — Bernama