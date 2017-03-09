Para powerlifter Bonnie shatters world junior record in Dubai

KUCHING: Three national para powerlifters from Sarawak have done the state and the country proud by winning medals at the 8th Para Powerlifting World Cup from Feb 25 to March 4 in Dubai, United Arab Amirates.

Norfariza Mortadza from Miri won the silver medal in the women’s 86kg & above category by lifting 85kg while 17-year old Bonnie Bunyau Gustin from

Serian bagged the gold after beating 13 other rivals in the men’s Open 65kg category by lifting 141kg.

Bonnie not only bettered his personal best of 140kg but also broke the World Junior IPC Para Powerlifting record of 127kg held by Amir Sajjad Youssefi Zadeh of Iran also in Dubai in 2014.

Another powerlifter Jong Yee Khie from Batu Kawa, Kuching was also placed second in the Men’s Open 107kg after he managed to lift 197kg.

Other Sarawakians in the national team were Bibiana Ahmad and Sona Agon while Jamil Adam was the chief coach and Mohamad Sahibullah Ambi was one of the team coaches.

Norfariza was given a heartwarming welcome upon her return to Miri at the airport on Monday evening by Piasau state assemblyman Sebastian Ting and Miri Municipal Council councilor Aries Leong.

In congratulating and praising Norfariza, Ting said she had not only earned glory and honour for Malaysia but also proven that success can be achieved as long as one strives hard for it.

Ting believed that Norfariza would serve as an excellent role model for the physically challenged people and more importantly she had displayed positive values and amazing spirit in life despite her challenges.

The Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai is one of the qualifying events for the World Para Powerlifting Championship in Mexico this September while the other qualifying event will be held in Hungary in May.