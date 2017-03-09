Repeat exhibitors from Guangdong reach over 60 per cent

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 60 per cent of the exhibitors from Guangdong province, China, have participated in the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) repeatedly.

Vice Inspector of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Shen Meihong, said not only the number of the repeated exhibitors has increased, the exhibition area of Guangdong hall also expanded to 2,000 sq metres this year from 500 sq metres a decade ago.

“Guangdong exhibitors have reaped fruitful results in their steady way to explore international market by satisfying the market demand and establishing brand image via the expo,” she said in her opening remarks at the 2017 Guangdong Furniture Accessories and Home Furnishing Expo yesterday.

The 2017 Guangdong Furniture Accessories and Home Furnishing Expo is held in conjunction with the MIFF 2017, which is being held at the Putra World Trade Centre and the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre, beginning today until March 11, 2017.

The MIFF 2017, which is celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year, has attracted 160 exhibitors from China, of whom 66 participants are from Guangdong.

Shen said both Guangdong CCPIT and MIFF had established a great beneficial cooperation mechanism through the expo, and both parties would continue to maintain a good cooperative relationship.

“Currently, Guangdong furniture industry’s annual output value stood at about US$60 billion (US$1 = RM4.45) and its annual export volume was about US$22 billion,” she said.

Foshan City Maxdon Furniture Co Ltd Marketing Director, Zhao Zhuangzhi, who has been participating in the event since 2015, expected the sales to jump 30 per cent this year from a year ago.

“We managed to generate thousands of US dollar in sales last year, and we expect to perform better this year as many international buyers are getting more familiar with our brand,” he told Bernama.

Apart from that, Zhao said, the company would showcase more new designs and products this year, which would also help to boost the sales.

Meanwhile, Loctek Visual Technology Corp Sales Director, Vicky Pan, said the company hoped to use the MIFF 2017 as a platform to promote its products to foreign buyers.

“This is our first time participating in the event, and it is also our first furniture fair participation in Malaysia.

“We hope to communicate with more international buyers here and have a better understanding about the market demand,” she said. — Bernama