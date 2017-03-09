SMK Tabuan Jaya continue its dominance

KUCHING: No new records were set on the third day of the 53rd MSSM Kuching Track and Field Championship as SMK Tabuan Jaya extended its lead in the overall championship race.

The state sports school captured 10 more gold, five silver and one bronze medals to put themselves in the driver’s seat with 390 points.

SMK Tabuan Jaya’s closest and traditional rival SMK Lundu are in second place with 12 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals with 262 points while occupying third spot are SMK Sematan with seven silvers and nine bronzes for 166 points.

In fifth to 10th positions were SMS St Joseph (2-3-4), SMK Santubong (4-4-2), SMK Bau (3-2-5), SMK Batu Lintang (1-2-3), SMK Tun Abdul Razak (1-1-3) and SMK Paku (0-4-2).

More than 1,000 students from 52 secondary schools in the Kuching Division are participating in the athletics meet jointly organised by the Kuching, Padawan, Bau and Lundu District Education Departments.

Forty-five events will be competed today while Kuching District Education Officer Kamariah Said will close the meet.