TN50 not a rejection of Vision 2020 — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Embracing the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) does not mean rejecting Vision 2020 and instead, it is to ensure that the country could meet its objectives and targets as desired by the people, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“Some people say we are rejecting Vision 2020. We are not rejecting it. It is a continuity. Besides using other approaches such as national discourses and dialogues, we want to create a national strategy with an implementation and monitoring plan.

“This is because when we set out TN50, we want to ensure that we can achieve the goals as desired by the people,” Najib said to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad (BN-Mersing) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

Abd Latiff wanted to know whether the public could accept TN50 and in his original question, he asked the government to state the strategies taken for the public to understand TN50.

TN50, mooted by Najib when tabling the 2017 Budget on Oct 21 last year, is a futuristic policy for charting the country’s direction over a period of 30 years after 2020.

Najib explained that TN50 was different from Vision 2020 as it would be using the process of ‘bottom up’ and not ‘top down’, as views obtained from various levels of society and from different races through discourses, dialogues and other mediums would be taken into account when drawing up TN50.

“TN50 is a philosophical concept and with a wider vision that encompasses every segment and dimension of life towards building a more successful and respected nation.

“Indeed TN50 is a continuation to earlier long-term policies such as the New Economic Policy and Vision 2020 and which will enable the government to chart the country’s direction for another 30 years,” he said.

The prime minister also assured that all the syntheses and views obtained from various groups including women, public servants, entrepreneurs, academicians, the corporate sector and others concerned would be taken into consideration in preparing the TN50 document.

To a supplementary question from Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PKR-Kuala Langat) on the impact of TN50 on workers, Najib said dialogues with trade unions would be held to explain the concept.

“Actually, we have taken care of workers’ welfare, including introducing the minimum wage policy which has changed their lot. Besides that, we will also be focusing on their wellbeing through TN50.

“This is to ensure that the workers will benefit from training to improve their skills and widen their job opportunities with the prospect of earning higher salaries,” he said.

To a question from Siti Zailah Mohd Yusof (PAS-Rantau Panjang) on the constraints faced by the government in achieving the goals set previously, Najib said external factors like the economic slowdown, oil and commodity prices had an impact on meeting national targets.

“All these are beyond our control. We envisaged a conducive environment but it is not to be, which will have an impact on our achievements. We have not failed, we still succeed but there is still room for improvement.

“If we reduce politicking, it is easier to achieve our targets. We admit there are weaknesses but we have not failed. We have set the targets and we need to be aggressive and ambitious,” he said. — Bernama