2.5 million Erimin 5 pills worth RM50 million seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 10 individuals and seized 2.5 million Erimin 5 pills worth RM50 million – believed to be the largest seizure this year – in a special operation, here and in Selangor, yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the raid was carried out by the Bukit Aman Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING).

“Congratulations STING @PDRM just now (yesterday) nabbed 10 people in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Seized 2.5 million Erimine 5 pills worth RM50 million in Klang. #GoPDRMGo,” said Khalid via his official twitter account here. — Bernama

