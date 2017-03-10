300 in Putatan get BR1M

PUTATAN: Some 300 recipients of the 1Malaysia People Assistance Scheme or BR1M turned up to collect the monetary aid at the Dewan Sri Putatan near here yesterday.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Yahya Hussin said the recipients were of all races and religions which showed that the present government was impartial to everyone.

“This is the proof that the government cares about the people … we are hoping that the recipients will use the money to ease their burden,” he said.

Yahya added that every year, there were 2,000 BR1M recipients in Putatan.

However, he said that the recipients were not merely from the district but also from other nearby districts.

Yahya also explained that BR1M was not a form of corruption, as alleged by members of the opposition.

“It shows we care about helping the people. And the people are grateful for the assistance. This is something that should be done by the government, and if possible, we would like to increase the amount further,” he said.

He added that the people supported BR1M as it helped ease their burden, particularly with the present economic situation.

He also said that such assistance was available in countries like the United Kingdom.

Also present at the event was Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Edward Yong.