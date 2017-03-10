BDA pledge best for Keningau shuttle showdown

BINTULU: Twelve players from Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) are competing at the ‘Kejohanan Badminton Berpasukan Persatuan Pihak Berkuasa Tempatan Malaysia’ (Malaysian Local Authority Association) tournament organised from March 10-12 at Keningau sports complex in Sabah.

Team captain Muammar Quaddafi Abdul Razak said yesterday BDA are representing the state local authority (PBT).

“This is our strongest line up, this team has championed several PBT games in Sarawak.

Tonight we will have the manager’s meeting and this afternoon we will test the court,” said Muammar who will be playing in the VVIP category.

“We have been training for the last two weeks,” he said in pledging their best for the Sarawak PBT team.

The other 11 players in BDA — led by team manager Jessica Landsay Andrew Abak — are Hamdan Hambali, Harutini Ismail, Mustafa Talaha, Tinggom Manggau, Jerome Manggau, Nur Amalina Amat, Diana Banei, Lau See Pei, Abdul Rani Ismail, Pao King Sieng and Abdul Rani Ali. — by Yunus Yussop