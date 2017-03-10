CMS earnings to grow by 37 per cent in FY17

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) earnings is expected to grow by 37 per cent in the financial year 2017 (FY17), analysts observed.

In an initiation report on CMS, AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s research arm (AmInvestment Bank) noted that this growth is underpinned by various factors.

These include the increase in demand for cement and building materials contributed by mega infrastructure projects, steady growth of construction and road maintenance works due to the recent Pan-Borneo Highway project awarded to CMS, and stable demand from its property development both in Kuching and Samalaju, rising occupancy in Samalaju lodges and potential land sale of its current undervalued land banks.

“With the mega infrastructure projects such as Pan-Borneo Highway and Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) corridor takes place, the demand of cement and building materials will increase tremendously which result to better turnover growth for CMS,” the research team opined.

It also pointed out that CMS, together with its JV partner Bina Puri, have been awarded the Pan Borneo Highway package worth RM1.36 billion.

“The contribution from Pan-Borneo Highway will be substantial, especially from materials supply and other possible sub-contract works,” it added.

It projected that CMS’ cement sales would grow by five per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), supported by the increase in demand particularly in Pan-Borneo Highway and ongoing SCORE related projects.

Its construction materials and trading division could see a growth turnover of six per cent y-o-y, underpinned by the rapid development in the state, it added.

“Besides, CMS will continue to be the leading material supplier in Sarawak, supplying materials for construction, water management, road management and other safety products.

“In addition, CMS possessed a dominant market share of 35 per cent in quarry activities, holds up to five quarries in total with licence up to 20 years and holds the majority market share in premix operation which accounts to 60 per cent,” the research team opined.

On that note, AmInvestment Bank also believed that CMS could see steady recurring income from road maintenance concessions.

“We project the construction and road maintenance division to record a growth in its revenue based on 12 per cent (y-o-y) driven by the recent Pan Borneo Highway package award to CMS and its joint venture partner,” it said.

On the matter of CMS’ road concession expiring this year end, the research team noted that the management has guided it is more than confident to secure the extension of state road maintenance given their good long track record maintaining the roads in Sarawak.

Aside from that, it pointed out that CMS has plenty of land banks situated in strategic locations such as in Kuching and Samalaju.

“The division is expected to continue developing its flagship projects such as Bandar Samariang and The Isthmus. Meanwhile in Samalaju, CMS will continue to be the main developer to develop Samalaju township.

“Other land banks might be developed by CMS or sold to interested acquiring parties at a premium given the appreciation accumulated over the years,” it explained.

It expected CMS’ property division’s sales to grow by six per cent (y-o-y) anchored by the undervalued land banks which are meant for property development or sale to interested parties.

Aside from that, AmInvestment Bank highlighted CMS’ active involvement in energy-intensive projects as well as its shares in OM Materials and Malaysia Phosphate Additives Sarawak (MPAS), which could reflect good prospects in the long run.

“The active participation of CMS into energy-intensive industries such as OM Materials (25 per cent stake) and MPAS (40 per cent stake) forms long-term investments for

“CMS. CMS believes these two investments offer promising returns in the long run and the incentives provided by SCORE corridor,” it said.

Nevertheless, the research team remained conservative on the Strategic & Others division. It forecast a decline of one per cent of its revenue (y-o-y) due to newly operated OM Materials which is set to commence by in the second half of 2017 (2H17). Meanwhile, it pointed out that MPAS would be only be fully operational in 1H18.

All in, AmInvestment Bank initiated its coverage on CMS with a ‘buy’ call. It also noted that CMS has a robust dividend payout policy to investors.

“CMS continues to reward its investors with a dividend payout ratio of at least 40 per cent for FY16 as outlined in their CMS dividend payout policy,” it added.