Facebook posting claims Shafie died of stroke attack

KINABATANGAN: A police report was lodged at the Kinabatangan police station yesterday against a Facebook account (Tom Angelripper) for posting a false report which had caused consternation among social media users, particularly Parti Warisan Sabah supporters.

The report was lodged by lawyer Mazliwati Abdul Malek, representing Parti Warisan Kinabatangan, which she stated that she had received a ‘WhatsApp’ message telling her to open a Facebook account in which a statement was posted and made viral by the account holder, which read:

“Latest News! President Warisan Shafie Apdal dimasukkan ke wad ICU kerana serangan strok dan dikatakan Allahyarham telah pun menghembuskan nafas terakhir sebentar tadi, Al Fatihah. (“Latest News! Warisan President Shafie Apdal was admitted to an ICU ward because of a stroke attack and the deceased was said to have taken his last breath just now, Al Fatihah”).

The posting made on March 8, 2017 was not true.

In view of the false report being posted on the social media, Mazliwati made the report for further action to be taken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Meanwhile, at the Karamunsing police headquarters in Kota Kinabalu, members of Pertubuhan Angkatan Bersatu Pewaris Sabah (PEWARSA) together with Wira Warisan N.22 Tanjung Aru also lodged a similar police report against the social media network account holder yesterday.