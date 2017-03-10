Last lap for boxers before SEA Games

KUCHING: Malaysia are targeting to a medal haul of one gold, one silver and one bronze at the South East Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur this August.

Team manager Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said the target is based on the assessment of our boxers in ranking to their counterparts in South eEast Asia.

“We are hopeful of winning medals in this SEA Games after failing to win any at the previous SEA Games in Singapore two years ago,” he said yesterday.

Rahman, also vice president of the Malaysian Amateur Boxing Association and president of the Sarawak ABA, said the national boxing team will undergo a three-month exposure in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

According to him, six boxers and three coaches will join the ASBC Asian Championship in Uzbekistan (April 30-May 7) while three boxers and one coach will be going to the Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan (May 12-22).

“The exposure stint will be the final one for the boxers and it will end on July 15,” he added.

The boxers are Muhammad Fuad Mohd Redzuan (49kg), Abdul Salam Kasim (52kg), Arfiqani Ahmad Ansari (56kg), Khirakyazlan Azmi (64kg), Muhammad Alieshah Mohd Kamrulazman (75kg), Adli Hafidz Mohd Pauzi (81kg), Muhammad Al Nazirul Othman (60kg), Mohamad Khairoll Kalai (64kg) and Indren Ramakrisnan (75kg). The coaches are Azmi Yunus, Mohd Nazri Mat Yusof and Awang Affendey Awang Kati.

In a separate development, Rahman said there is a big possibility that Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association will be organising an inter-boxing training centre competition at the Betong Training Centre. The training centres are in Kuching, Asajaya, Sri Aman, Betong, Saratok, Kapit, Tatau and Bintulu.

“We are very grateful to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity, Sarawak State Sports Council under the Sarawak Sports Corporation as well as the National Sports Council for extending full support to me in developing boxing in Sarawak and Malaysia. My dream and target is to see boxing as the first sport to deliver a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020,” he added.