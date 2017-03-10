Malaysia insists on DNA profile to prove identity of victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia still insists on obtaining the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) profile to prove the conclusive identity of North Korean murder victim Kim Chol, also referred by the media as Kim Jong-nam.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said Malaysia would give an utmost priority to get the actual identity of the deceased that has been kept in Kuala Lumpur Hospital since three weeks ago.

Dr Subramaniam said that while there was a protocol to deal with unclaimed bodies, the approach for this case would be different due to the sensitivity of the case.

“We do have a protocol time frame but in this case, I don’t think we will be constrained by the protocol (time frame). We have to get the DNA.

“We know the next-of-kin are there in different parts of the world…that is up to the police how they can get the DNA profile of the next-of-kin to facilitate us in solving the identification issues,” he said at the Parliament lobby, yesterday.

Dr Subramaniam was asked on how long the government plans to keep the body if no family members come forward to claim the body. Dr Subramaniam said on Monday that establishing the conclusive identity of the deceased was important so as to prevent any dispute. — Bernama