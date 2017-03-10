Malaysian Open tickets on sale in Kuching, Sibu, Miri

KUCHING: Momentum for the impending Lee Chong Wei-Lin Dan clash at the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2017 Badminton Championship from April 4-9 has picked up with tickets now on sale at authorised ticketing agents in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

Tickets can be purchased from the State Indoor Stadium and Lea Sports Centre outlets in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, president of Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Aziz Hussain announced at a press conference at Grand Margherita Hotel yesterday.

He said price of tickets are RM20 (on April 5), RM30 (April 6), RM40 (April 7), RM50 (April 8) and RM60 on April (also final rounds).

According to him, season tickets are sold at RM175 and is valid throughout the tourney, adding that students aged 18 and below can buy tickets at 50 per cent discount for matches on April 5-6.

“There will also be further discount of 20 per cent from the listed price for early birds who buy from now until March 20,” he said, adding that those who bought the tickets will be issued with receipts and can redeem for the actual tickets from LEA Sports Centre retail outlets here, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

The other authorised ticketing outlets in Sibu are World Sports Equipments Sdn Bhd (016-8862255), TN Sports (013-8066699), Thumb’s Up Badminton Academy (019-8291868) and Pro Wira Badminton (012-8862627).

Any enquiries on the tickets can be made at 016-8585447.

Aziz also said SBA has received a lot of enquiries from the public on the coming event because of the highly anticipated clash of badminton titans Malaysia’s Datuk Lee Chong Wei and China’s Lin Dan.

Aziz explained that the tournament is a top-tier World Super Series event in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar with USD600,000 total prize money, which is expected to attract the world’s top 10 players.

“We thank Badminton Association Malaysia (BAM) and BWF for giving Sarawak the opportunity to host this prestigious event,” he said.

A total of 351 players are expected to compete in Kuching and they are from Malaysia (46), Denmark (24), South Korea (17), China (40), Hong Kong (16), Chinese Taipei (37), Germany (3), Thailand (20), Engkanf (11), Imdonesia (53), India (32), France (1), Japan (24), Spain (1), US (1), Singapore (7), Bulgaria (3), Russia (3) and Egypt (6).