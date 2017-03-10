‘No human infection in H5N1 cases in Kelantan’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry yesterday confirmed that there have been no H5N1 avian flu infection in humans thus far, even though there are cases of infected chickens in Kelantan.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said the situation was under control by the Kelantan Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) that all avian species within a 2km radius were being culled to ensure that the disease does not spread.

“Until now there are no reports of humans having been infected by the virus. It is still limited to livestock in the area and there are also no reports of it spreading to other areas,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

He was commenting on the avian flu cases detected in Kampung Pulau Tebu, Tunjong, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, when several dead kampung chickens tested positive for bird flu. Subramaniam said the source of the H5N1 infection was still being investigated. — Bernama