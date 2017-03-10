Oil palm plantation owner attacked

SANDAKAN: Police have detained a 48-year-old man for allegedly causing grievous injury to an oil palm plantation owner at Mile 12, Peringkat 4 Sungai Manila here on Wednesday.

District police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin yesterday said the incident happened around 7.32pm when the 38-year-old victim went to his oil palm plantation located near his home after seeing a flashlight in the area.

Mahd Azhar said the victim assumed that someone had entered his property to steal fresh oil palm fruits.

As the victim was searching for the flashlight, he was slashed on the back.

The victim fainted some 100 meters away from his house and was rushed to the Duchess of Kent Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.