Sabah 

Oil palm plantation owner attacked

SANDAKAN: Police have detained a 48-year-old man for allegedly causing grievous injury to an oil palm plantation owner at Mile 12, Peringkat 4 Sungai Manila here on Wednesday.

District police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin yesterday said the incident happened around 7.32pm when the 38-year-old victim went to his oil palm plantation located near his home after seeing a flashlight in the area.

Mahd Azhar said the victim assumed that someone had entered his property to steal fresh oil palm fruits.

As the victim was searching for the flashlight, he was slashed on the back.

The victim fainted some 100 meters away from his house and was rushed to the Duchess of Kent Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of