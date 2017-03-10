Petronas inks LNG supply pact with HKE

KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) through its subsidiary, Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd (MLNG) signed a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Hokkaido Electric Power Company on March 2.

HKE is one of the utility companies in Japan responsible for the stable supply of electricity to Hokkaido Prefecture.

Under the terms of the agreement, MLNG will deliver up to 130,000 metric tonnes of LNG per year to HKE receiving facilities.

At the signing ceremony, chairman of MLNG Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib said the partnership with HKE demonstrated Petronas’ commitment to providing long-term LNG solutions to its customers.

“We would like to thank HKE for the trust placed in Petronas for a secure and reliable supply of this cleaner energy source, and we look forward to building upon this relationship into the future,” added Mohd Anuar.

The signing ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur and was also attended by executive vice president of HKE, Yutaka Fujii.

MLNG operates the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak, one of the world’s largest LNG complexes operating on a single site. The nine-train facility has a combined annual production capacity of about 30 million tonnes.

Petronas, with over 30 years of experience in integrated global LNG business, has a sterling reputation as a reliable LNG solution provider and supplier.