Repsol safety campaign touches lives of schoolchildren

KENINGAU: A safety campaign of an oil and gas company has touched the lives of more than 7,000 young schoolchildren from various districts in Sabah and Labuan since its introduction in 2013.

Kinabalu Asset, Repsol Oil and Gas Malaysia Limited director Duncan Smart said with close cooperation with the district education offices, the police and Fire and Rescue Department, its campaign had been successfully conducted at 11 different locations in the state, namely in Membakut, Sipitang, Beaufort, Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kota Belud, Papar, Kota Marudu, Labuan and Penampang.

“Today’s program was participated by 500 schoolchildren from nine primary schools in Keningau,” he said when launching the Repsol Safety Campaign ‘Let’s Be Safe’ for primary schoolchildren at SJKC Yuk Yin Hall here on Wednesday.

The schools were SK Tuarid Taud, SK Kampung Keningau, SK Liau, SK Bunsit, SRK St Francis Xavier, SK Karamatoi, SK Bulu Silou, SK Pekan 2 and SJKC Yuk Yin.

Duncan was very pleased to be back in Sabah and to participate in yesterday’s activity where his company Repsol Oil and Gas Malaysia Berhad was delighted to sponsor the event in collaboration with the district education office, the police and Fire and Rescue Department.

“I understand that this is a particularly busy time of the year for the schools and we appreciate their participation.

“I am based at Respol’s office in Kuala Lumpur, and I always enjoy the opportunity to participate in the company’s community programs which take me to different districts in Sabah, and today, I am pleased to be in Keningau to engage with the participation on the subject of safety,” he said.

He said Repsol is a global oil and gas company headquartered in Madrid, Spain and operates in more than 40 countries around the world.

Repsol has been in Malaysia since 2011 supplying lubricants to a variety of local manufacturing industries. With the acquisition of Talisman Energy in 2015, it expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region to include oil and gas production operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Papua New Guinea.

“Our operations in Malaysia began offshore in the Peninsular some 14 years ago. We expanded our operations into Sabah in 2012. Now we are operating one offshore facility off Sabah waters near Labuan, and committing ourselves to growing the business in Sabah.

“But it has not been just about business at Repsol. We are equally passionate about helping local communities in our area operations. Focusing on safety, education, health and capacity building, our community investment program has touched the lives of thousands of Sabahans over the last four years,” he said.

Duncan believes that safety values should encompass everything that they do at work, at home and in the community.

According to him, yesterday’s program was designed to share key safety messages and to highlight the importance of being safe at home, school and public areas.

As part of sharing what is safe and what is not, Repsol has produced a special interactive video to share situations and scenarios to highlight the safety message.

Duncan expressed hope that the young participants would find the program a valuable learning experience and he encouraged them to share the safety message with their families and friends.

Also present at the event were a representative from Sabah Repsol, Eddie Abdullah, a representative of the district education officer, Jualis Masulim, the police and Fire and Rescue Department officers, coordinating committee members, teachers and students.