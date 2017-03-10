RRSS champion for 8th straight year

RRSS captain Reymar Manuel Tabari Coney receiving the Champion Trophy from Councillor Karambir Singh (in white shirt). Zeronnie Felipe Thomas The triumphant RRSS team retained their 8th Championship title in Miri athletics with 54 gold, 26 silver and 24 bronze medals. Dr. Fong (seated left).

MIRI: Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS), the schools sport powerhouse of Miri and Sarawak, retained its champion title for the 8th straight year since 2010 during the four-day inter secondary school athletics meet here which ended March 3.

The school bagged 54 gold (out of total 109 events), 26 silver, and 24 bronze medals. Second and third positions were retained by SMK Chung Hua (39 gold) and SMK Lutong (8 gold).

RRSS’ chief executive officer Datuk Dr Fong Onn Min said his school also produced the only national record breaker, Zeronnie Felipe Thomas, who hurled 56.08m in Boys’ Under-15 discus. The school also erased at least 18 old records, captured 4 best sections’ and 3 best athletes’ awards, manifesting its insurmountable dominance in the Division’s athletics arena for the last 8 consecutive years.

“I am very happy we retained the title for 8th consecutive years. Over the years, RRSS has produced many outstanding athletes who competed at various levels locally including Malaysia Schools Sport Council – MSSM, Sukma, and internationally such as MSS Asean, MSS Asia, Asean Games, BIMP-Eaga Games etc” said Dr. Fong yesterday.

“Students can only acquire the true value of sports as a component of holistic education if and only if competitions organised for them are fair, just and open or transparent,” he stressed.

Dr Fong has been leading athletics teams at various levels for over 40 years including Sukma and MSSM, and who has brought up both his previous school SMK Chung Hua and RRSS from scratch (zero medal) to become the top schools in athletics. — by Cecilia Sman