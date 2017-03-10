Sole record on Sibu Day 2 from unheralded Desmond in javelin

Runners in the Boys’ U-15 semi-final relay event. Desmond Hillary Hendry

SIBU: Only one record was rewritten on the second day of the 51st Sibu Division Schools Track & Field Championships held at Tun Zaidi Stadium here yesterday, when unheralded Desmond Hillary Hendry of SMK Kanowit cracked the Boys’ U-14 Javelin with 42.99m to eclipse the old record of 42.77m.

SMK Kanowit head coach Spencer Enddy saw rich potential in Hillary to go a bar higher. He said: “He has been putting in hard work and giving his passion for the sport, I am confident he can soar to greater heights in the near future.”

Spencer, who said this was also the first time the Form Two student hit the podium, expressed satisfaction with the others, having secured two other meet records through Mcclair Jenggut in the Boys’ U-18 triple jump (13.85M) and Angela Tiong Chai Ling in the Girls’ U-14 200m hurdles (32.67”).

As at press-time, overall title favourite SMK Sacred Heart had amassed 219 points to top the table standings in the boys’ category, followed by SMK Sedaya (154 pts), SMK Kanowit (144), SMK Sibu Jaya (91) and SMK Ulu Balingian ( 86).

In the girls’ category, favourite SMK St Elizabeth have accumulated 185.5 points to lead the standings.

SMK Sedaya trailed behind (175) points, followed by SMK Kanowit (137), SMK Nanga Dap (80) and SMK Ulu Baligian (77). — by Philip Wong