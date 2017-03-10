Tiong Nam tapping into regional e-commerce

KUCHING: Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd (Tiong Nam) is tapping into the e-commerce scene by targeting customer deliveries with its cross-border trucking routes from Guang Zhou, Hanoi, Laos, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

The company’s Asean trucking routes are set to commence operation in April and are expected to have great potential in capturing business from the e-commerce industry as the logistics company is one of the only few players to have direct trucking routes between China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

According to the research team at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research), additional drivers for Tiong Nam’s potential venture into e-commerce deliveries are its land freight being more cost effective compared to air freight, and more time effective when compared to sea freight.

“Also, this one stop door to door solution would provide convenience to clients of integration, customer clearance and last mile delivery in every order,” added the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), noting that land freight can always be checked by GPS, lowering the chances of misplaced or missing cargo.

It seems Tiong Nam is not just stopping there as it was purported that there will also be newly established distribution centres in Shenzhen, Hanoi and Yangon, with one more in Laos expected to be established in FY18.

“The company seeks to use this as a platform to further tap into the e-commerce last-mile delivery, making them a one-stop centre for e-fulfilment services, especially for e-commerce firms in China looking to sell goods into Malaysia and Singapore,” opined Kenanga Research.

Besides, the company’s cross-border linkage activities, within Malaysia, the group has also been gunning for last mile delivery business with e-commerce giants such as Zalora and 11street.

“The business would be under the brand name of ‘Instant’ and if successful in obtaining both Zara and 11street, we opine that it would contribute up to 4000 to 6000 packages a day at full swing,” said HLIB Research.

Despite this long-term confidence in Tiong Nam’s e-commerce venture, it will be a while before any significant revenue contribution can be observed as the cross-border linkage initiative would commence in April 2017.

“We believe that there will be a one-year gestation period before any significant revenue contribution realises from the endeavour,” shared HLIB.

With its logistics division’s resilience in mind, the research arm maintains its ‘Buy’ pick on the stock with a raised sum-of-parts (SOP) driven target price (TP) of RM2.15.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research maintains its ‘Market Perform’ call on the stock with an unchanged SOP-derived TP of RM1.71.