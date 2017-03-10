Young Crocs chalk second win

KUCHING: Sarawak edged Pahang 2-1 for their second win in the Youth Cup at Stadium Negeri in Petra Jaya on Wednesday.

The homesters were shocked as early as in the 4th minute by Pahang through Mohd Faizal Abdul Halim but it did not demoralised the Junior Crocs as they upped their attacks in search for the equaliser.

Sarawak suffered a setback in the 60th minute when they were reduced to 10 men after striker Mohamad Adif Salim was flashed the red card by the referee for his second yellow card. Luckily, Zharif Yazin Nasruddin converted two penalty kicks in the later stages.

“Congratulations to the boys for ensuring our second win,” said team manager Abang Suhordie Abang Zaini.

“I am very proud of the strong fighting spirit despite playing with only 10 men after 60 minutes,” he added.

With the win, Sarawak have collected seven points after three games. The team coached by Safri Amit will next face Kedah at UUM Sintok Mini Stadium on April 2.