Sarawak 

Big biker suffers multiple fractures in crash

The biker brought to SGH following the accident.

KUCHING: A big biker suffered multiple fractures after his high-powered machine crashed at Jalan Tabuan here early yesterday morning.

The incident happened around 2am when the 44-year-old biker from Jalan Stampin was making his way back home. The crash left him with fractures to his right arm, right leg and ribs, as well as lacerations to his head.

An ambulance from the Civil Defence Force was despatched to the scene following a call from a member of the public and brought the injured biker to Sarawak General Hospital, where he was admitted into the Red Zone for treatment.

