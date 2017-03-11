BPIEF 2017 inspires youths for tertiary studies

Organising BPIEF over the last eight years has been a valuable experience for those in the BPIEF organising committee – Dorge (third right) with organising committee members (from left) Patricia Hului, Valerie Pawa Lang, Margaret Apau, Danielle Sendou Ringgit and Jude Toyat. Among the learning experiences Dorge has gathered over the years is working with various people, including the volunteers who have helped make BPIEF, The Borneo Post’s CSR project, a success every year. Every year BPIEF strives to be a fair with a difference through its Sideline Activities, which feature special talks from educational institutions and motivational speakers. Last year, entrepreneur, educator and writer Esther Law Lee Poh was among the list of esteemed speakers. Take advantage of the variety of financial advisors, educational fund providers as well as technical vocational schools at BPIEF 2017.

KUCHING: With SPM results slated for release this March 16, aspiring students can get a jumpstart on preparing for their tertiary education today by heading over to Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 at the Vivacity Megamall here.

Running over the course of the next two days from 10am to 7pm, students can familiarise themselves with the study options available by visiting the 50 participating exhibitors at the BPIEF ranging from local to international institutions, financial advisors, educational fund providers as well as technical vocational schools.

“Education is not a privilege for the rich. Everyone should attend education fairs to explore their options to attend some form of education,” said BPIEF chairman Dorge Rajah, who emphasised on the importance of furthering one’s studies to get ahead in their careers.

“There are a range of institutions here for students of various educational goals that provide affordable learning courses, vocational and technical classes and formal academic tertiary institutions for those who want to go mainstream.”

Dorge pointed out that the fair enabled students to explore study loans and scholarships options through participants like the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

“PTPTN is a government arm that lends financial support to students to achieve their dreams of getting an education so students can come and talk to the officers to see what their options are and what courses they can apply to.”

For those looking to be inspired by youth leaders or industry specialists, BPIEF will also be featuring special talks today and tomorrow as part of BPIEF’s ‘Sideline Activities’ taking place at Vivacity Megamall’s Centre Atrium, from 11am to 6pm.

Students and parents alike will be exposed to perspectives from a range of specialties – from politics to medicine, teaching to media and communications, scoring high in the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) to finding out truly fits your S.H.A.P.E.

Besides inspirational talks, visitors can also chill out to the entertaining songs and dance by the 11 performers from educational institutions and professional spheres throughout the ‘Talent Show-Off’ segment of the Sideline Activities.

Visitors can also enjoy a showcase by Authentic Sarawak and cosmetic demonstration by Maison Monica Salon De Beaute at the Centre Atrium where they can also do their part for their community by donating blood to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank or do health checks by Sarawak Nursing Professional Association.

The BPIEF is The Borneo Post’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project. Organising the education fair year after year has certainly been a labour of love for Dorge, who admits that the process has had its teaching moments for himself as well.

“This is our eighth education fair and it has been one very long journey. As a team, we have experienced a lot and we have learned more than what we have expected. We have learned to handle the event, work on a team, work with different characters – it is to us, an education in itself.”

Visitors will also stand a chance to win attractive lucky draw prizes, including free return air tickets, from various sponsors such as KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, AirAsia Bhd, Malaysia Airlines Bhd, Rock N’ Roll Karaoke and Vivacity Megamall.

Besides lucky draw prizes, visitors will also receive one-year free e-paper subscription of The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo or See Hua Daily News by registering at the fair.

Check out BPIEF 2017’s complete list of exhibitors and schedule of sideline activities at www.bpief.com.