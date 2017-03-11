Chief Minister receives visitors at Wisma Bapa Malaysia

Abang Johari with Judith St. George (second left) and others during the courtesy call. — Penerangan Photo Choi (third left) hands over a memento to Abang Johari. — Penerangan Photo Kwon (third left) presents a memento to Abang Johari. Also seen from left are Helmi, Chan, Dr Sim, Nor Hisham and Ang. — Penerangan Photo

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg received courtesy calls from three separate groups at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya yesterday.

First among the groups to exchange greetings with Abang Johari was a delegation from South Korea led by Fire Commissioner of Seoul Fire Services Kwon Soon Kyung.

Also with Kwon during the visit were Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, state Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad as well as Kuching South City Council mayor Datuk James Chan, deputy mayor Helmi Othman and council secretary Vincent Ang.

The second group was jointly led by Choi Gyu Sung, chief executive officer of Huchems Fine Chemical Corporations Korea and Kim Ki-tai, chief executive officer of Huchems Fine Chemical Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The Korean corporate leaders briefed Abang Johari on the plan by Huchems Fine Chemical to relocate from Tanjung Kidurong to Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu soon.

Later, Canada’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Judith St. George paid a similar call on Abang Johari. Judith had earlier attended the ‘Launching of Child Early and Forced Marriage Photo Exhibit’ held at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here.