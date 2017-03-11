Cops detain man found with drug in luggage bag

MIRI: Police detained a 31-year-old man at the entrance of Miri Airport after finding Ecstasy powder inside his luggage bag on Thursday.

The suspect was stopped by a narcotics team around 9.45am and upon inspection of his blue-coloured luggage bag, police found two plastic packets with Chinese characters written on them.

Both plastic packets contained a powdery substance believed to be an illegal drug and the man was detained on the spot.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the arrest and said police have seized 38g of Ecstasy powder worth RM500 from the suspect’s luggage bag. The suspect was brought to Miri District Narcotics Crime Investigation Section where he tested positive for amphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A (2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.